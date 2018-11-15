Ralph Lauren Is the First American Fashion Designer to Receive an Honorary Knighthood From Queen Elizabeth II

American Designer, Ralph Lauren is the first to receive an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. This year alone the Ralph Lauren brand has celebrated its 50th anniversary and Lauren was awarded the Member’s Salute from the Council of Fashion Designers of America but his latest accomplishment is a once-in-a-lifetime honor. Lauren will now be known as an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the award is the highest an American can receive and will allow Lauren to use ‘KBE’ behind his name, however, he won’t be able to use the prefix, ‘Sir.” Other Americans have received the honor including, Michael Bloomberg, Angelina Jolie, and Bill and Melinda Gates, and several United States presidents. Do you think Ralph Lauren is the most important designer of our time? What designer do you think has contributed the most to American culture?