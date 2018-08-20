Ramen Stolen! IMO…A College Student Is The Perp!

My son just moved into his new college house over the weekend, however, they are fully set with Ramen noodles! So I know they didn’t do the crime!

A trailer with nearly $98,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen in Fayette County, Georgia. **If you do the math…that’s over a half million packages stolen!**

The trailer was legally parked at a Chevron and the trailer was locked according to the driver. This is the first theft of its kind in Fayette County. Of “it’s kind”? Really? They don’t usually have trailers full of Ramen stolen there? HA!

Do you love Ramen noodles? I love them and eat them all the time! Cheap and delish!