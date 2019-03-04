Rami Gets A Bit Odd In This Commercial

Rami Malek made a promotional video for the hotel chain Mandarin Oriental, where he lists a bunch of things he’s a fan of. Apparently some people thought he came off like a serial killer…what do you think?

