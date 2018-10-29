Rapids Water Park Family 4-Pack Official Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

RAPIDS WATER PARK FAMILY 4-PACK CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Rapids Water Park, and not WEAT-FM is solely responsible for prize fulfillment.

Sponsor(s): WEAT-FM, 701 Northpoint Pkwy Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, and Rapids Water Park, 6566 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33407 (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : Rapids Water Park Family 4-Pack contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around October 29, 2018, at 6:00AM EDT and ends at 11:59PM EDT on or about November 11, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is November 11, 2018 on or about 11:59PM EDT. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of WEAT-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must hold a valid driver’s license. Winner must be eighteen (18) years or older. Winner must sign a winner release and w-9 form before prize is claimed.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA INTERNET – Go to https://www.sunny1079.com/contests/win-a-family-4-pack-of-tickets-to-rapids-water-park/ and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes : Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Rapids Water Park, valued at approximately $191.80 / four-pack. All tickets are no longer valid after the season, November, 25, 2018. Odds of Winning:

Odds of Winning depend upon the number of web entries received, as applicable.