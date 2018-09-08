Rapper Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26 after an apparent overdose.

The star died Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics found Miller unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles and declared him dead shortly before noon, coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. An autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death.

Miller reportedly struggled with a drug problem shortly after his very public break-up from pop star Ariana Grande.

A few days after the split Miller was involved in a car crash in the San Fernando Valley where his Mercedes G-wagon hit a pole, knocking it over.

He was later charged with driving under the influence and due to appear in court on the 11th of September.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music as a teenager by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh.

In 2012, his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years.

Miller was 19 at the time and went on the release five albums and even produce music under the alias Larry Fisherman.

He released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” last month.

The post Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26 appeared first on 850 WFTL.