Rare 13-minute live recording of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dazed and Confused’ hits YouTube

A rare live recording of Led Zeppelin performing a 13-minute version of “Dazed and Confused” has just turned up on YouTube.

The audio clip was shared by YouTuber Mark McFall, founder of the Zepfan memorabilia website, and features audio recorded at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam on October 5, 1969. According to the post, the performance was recorded from a fan’s TV speaker during a broadcast of the show on November 12, 1969.

A review of the show on Ledzeppelin.com says “the atmosphere crackled” during the concert, noting, “Heavy, crashing Zeppelin sounds swept the audience onto another plain.” The review continued, “Wild, standing ovations brought the group back time and time again and they finally left the stage exhausted.”

