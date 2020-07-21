Rare 1966 David Bowie demo being auctioned in the UK this Friday

Courtesy of Wessex Auction Rooms

A previously unheard 1966 demo recording by David Bowie is going up for bids this Friday, July 24, as part of a music memorabilia auction at Wessex Auction Rooms in Chippenham, U.K.

The vinyl acetate disc, which features the late rock legend singing a mainstream-sounding pop tune title “I Do Believe I Love You,” is estimated to fetch between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds, or between about $3,800 and $6,400.

Bowie recorded the track when he was signed to Orbit Music Publishing, a company owned by early Who and Kinks producer Shel Talmy.

The disc was discovered by a private seller as he was as going through a back-catalog collection looking for items to sell via Wessex Auction Rooms.

“As one of only a few people in the world who has heard the full recording, I am still amazed that this musical treasure has been uncovered after all of these years,” says Wessex auctioneer Martin Hughes. “David Bowie is one of the most iconic artists of all time and I am sure that this item is going to create a buzz around the globe amongst fans as well as collectors of pop culture.”

You can check out a clip of the song now on YouTube.

The auction also will feature other Bowie-related collectibles, including an autographed vinyl copy of David’s 1970 album The Man Who Sold the World that’s expected to sell for 1,000 to 1,500 pounds, or about $1,300 to $1,900.

Other items up for bid include a rare acetate pressing of The Who’s 1969 rock opera Tommy, and vinyl copies of three previously unreleased 1968 singles by Elton John.

A live webcast of the auction will take place Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time/5 a.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.