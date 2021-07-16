Rare 1973 Bob Marley and the Wailers in-studio performance to be released in multiple formats in September

Tuff Gong/Mercury Studios

An archival performance video and album capturing a live in-studio session by Bob Marley and the Wailers, recorded and filmed in October 1973 at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, will be released in multiple formats on September 3.

Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Capitol Session ’73 can be pre-ordered now, and will be available as a DVD/CD package, a standalone CD, a two-LP colored-vinyl set and digitally.

Famed producer Denny Cordell set up a four-camera shoot filming the band playing 12 songs, with most of the material coming from the group’s two most recent albums — 1973’s Burnin’ and 1972’s Catch a Fire. Among the classic tunes Marley and The Wailers performed were “Stir It Up,” “Get Up Stand Up” and “Kinky Reggae.”

The footage from the session was considered lost for many years, but over the last two decades the film was fully unearthed at various storage units, and now has been restored and remastered.

At the time of the October ’73 session, Marley and his group had started to establish themselves in the U.S. They had been touring as Sly and the Family Stone‘s opening act, but had been fired from the trek and so decided to make their way to LA, where the session took place.

In advance of The Capitol Session ’73‘s release, a video of Marley and the Wailers performing “Stir It Up” has debuted on Marley’s official YouTube channel and the audio has been made available via streaming services.

The two-LP set will be available on green marble vinyl and, exclusively from TheSoundofVinyl.us, on Rasta swirl vinyl — that is, red, yellow and green.

Here’s the release’s full track list:

“You Can’t Blame the Youth”

“Slave Driver”

“Burnin’ and Lootin'”

“Rastaman Chant”

“Duppy Conqueror”

“Midnight Raver”

“Put It On”

“Stop that Train”

“Kinky Reggae”

“Stir It Up”

“No More Trouble”

“Get Up Stand Up”

DVD bonus tracks:

“Duppy Conqueror”

“Rastaman Chant”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.