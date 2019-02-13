Rare African Black Leopard Photographed 1st Time In 100 Years

Wildlife biologists are celebrating the first photos of an African black leopard in more than 100 years.

San Diego Zoo global scientist Nick Pilford says his team of biologists captured footage of the leopard after setting up remote cameras near a conservancy in Kenya last year.

They set up in an area where they’d heard reports of sightings.

Pilford said last night he and his team were rewarded with a number of photos within a few months.

The photos were published in the African Journal of Ecology.