Rare Grateful Dead items going up for auction

Photo by Adrian Boot courtesy of Retro Photo Archive

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Deadhead in your life, a new auction may make shopping a little easier.

ANALOGr.com is launching a new auction, Live: Dead, on November 30, celebrating the history and impact of the Grateful Dead. The auction will include memorabilia from the archives of the band and members Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as Rat Dog’s Rob Wasserman and Dead engineer Dan Healy.

Some of the items up for auction include a functioning one-quarter-scale replica of the original Wall of Sound system, designed in 1973 by Owsley “Bear” Stanley specifically for The Dead’s live shows. There will also be a Jerry Garcia touring guitar rig, Wally Heider Studios recording equipment, over 1,100 unused backstage passes from 1977 to 1995, official vintage Dead T-shirts from as far back as 1978, photography, art and posters.

A VIP preview of all the items being auctioned off will take place November 27 at Soho House Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, with the auction opening November 30 at 10 p.m. PT. The auction will wrap with a special invite-only event on December 2, featuring a performance by The Dead cover band The People’s Dead.

More info can be found at ANALOGr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.