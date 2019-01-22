Razzie Awards Nominations Are In

Nominations have been announced for the 39th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards which celebrate the worst films of the year. Also known as “The Razzies.” Leading the pack with six nominations were the films Holmes and Watson, Gotti, Death of a Nation, and Happytime Murders. Gotti, Happytime Murders, and Holmes and Watson, Winchester, and Robin Hood are up for worst picture. Melissa McCarthy is up for the worst actress award and Ferrell, Depp, and Travolta and President Trump are up for worst actor. The winners will be announced on February 23. Who do you think will win worst picture? Did you see any of the movies nominated for Razzies? Is there anyone who should’ve been nominated?