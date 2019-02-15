RBG Back to Work on Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at work on the Supreme Court after a lengthy absence following surgery to remove two cancerous lesions from her lung.

85-year-old Ginsburg has been working from home while recovering from the cancer surgery in December.

The justice was seen in public last week attending a musical that is based on her life.

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at the Supreme Court for the first time since undergoing cancer surgery in December, a court official tells @ABC News. https://t.co/4wRrHv2oi2 pic.twitter.com/tFoCtIk8jG — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2019