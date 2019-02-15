RBG Back to Work on Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at work on the Supreme Court after a lengthy absence following surgery to remove two cancerous lesions from her lung.
85-year-old Ginsburg has been working from home while recovering from the cancer surgery in December.
The justice was seen in public last week attending a musical that is based on her life.

