Ready For The Worst Baby Names Of 2019?!

Some names you can’t pronounce, some you can’t spell, other names honor a woman who tried to murder everyone in the way of her iron throne. Parents.com has revealed some of the worst baby names for 2019.
- KingMessiah – No pressure, kid. None at all.
- Pinches – this sounds like something Paula Deen would name her pot-belly pig but seven babies got the name in 2019.
- Blaykelee – The name spelled this way evokes Ugg boots and pumpkin spice lattes.
- Khaleesi – You really want to name your child after a woman who went mad from generational inbreeding?
- You can see the full list of baby names which includes wine types, names that seem to honor Charles Manson and more at parents.com
- What is the worst name you’ve heard given to a baby? Here are some more!