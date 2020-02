In a nod to the history-making rap duo Salt-N-Pepa, Milani Cosmetics has launched a makeup line in honor of the ladies.

There are four pieces in the collection that consist of lip kits, eye shadow, and highlighter palettes named after one of the group’s hit songs.

The makeup comes in CD-like casing can be found on Milani’s website or just wait a few weeks and catch it at your local retailers.

What do you think of the makeup collection? Is makeup a turn-on or turn-off?