Really, An Alligator Is The Reason I Was Late For School

Kids come up with the craziest reasons to not go to school, but this one takes the cake and it was REAL! A Missouri City, Texas father was trying to take his daughter to her first day of school when she told him they couldn’t leave the house because there was an alligator in the driveway. Naturally, the dad didn’t believe the tale until he looked outside and saw an alligator positioned right in front of his house. So dad, Mike Trinh, did the only natural thing…he wrestled the alligator! He credits watching Steve Irwin as a child for giving him all the knowledge he needed to deal with the situation.