Johnny Depp is not going down without a fight.

The actor is rallying up against accusations that he physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In court documents, Johnny Depp claims Heard had painted on bruises as part of a defamation case.

The two were married for two years before they divorced in 2017.

Do you believe Johnny or Amber in this case? Without personally having 1 single fact….I believe Johnny!