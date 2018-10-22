Reasons Why You Should Take a Social Media Break

Lately, artists have been taking a break from social media. You may have noticed some of your own friends taking a break from social media. Here are four reasons why you should take a break from social media.

It helps you set boundaries. Sometimes you just need space from other people’s “stuff.”

It helps you stay focused on your goals. People lose hours a day scrolling through social media when they could be working on their own personal goals.

Helps you reclaim your time. Ever took the time to count how many hours you spend on social media?

Helps you reconnect and come back stronger.

Which social media platform do you spend the most time on?