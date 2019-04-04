Reba And Skeeter, Sitting In A Tree! K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

Reba McEntire is in love after her 2015 divorce the country legend is settling into love with wildlife photographer and retired oil geologist, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

The two met when McEntire was vacationing in 2017 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the 70-year-old took her and her friend, Kix Brooks to the best places for animal sightings and the two hit it off.

McEntire and Lasuzzo spent the next few days together and slowly developed a relationship, “We’re totally in love — absolutely,” she says. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”

