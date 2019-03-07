Reba McEntire Mimics Cardi B’s ‘Okurrrrr’ In Cute Video

Everybody loves Cardi B and yes literally everyone including Country legend, Reba McEntire.

The “Queen of Country” posted a cute video on Instagram of her standing backstage as a man called for her, “Reebs, we’re ready for you,” Reba responds with a perfect Cardi-inspired, “Okurrrr.”

Reba posted the video with an even cuter caption, “There’s no U In Oklahoma, and that’s OKrrrrr with me…and @iamcardib!!!”

Days earlier Cardi performed at the Houston Rodeo where she posted a picture of her standing in front of Reba’s picture. Reba is gearing up for her 16th studio album, Stronger Than the Truth, on April 5th.

