Rebel Wilson Added to “Cats” Movie

The star power just keeps getting stronger for the “Cats” movie as Rebel Wilson has just been added to an already star-studded cast.

Wilson will play Jennyanddots in the film that also features Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and others.

Production of the film starts in the U.K. later this year, and the film is scheduled for release in December of next year.

