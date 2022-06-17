Reboot Will See Beavis & Butthead Roast TikTok, YouTube Videos

Beavis & Butthead are getting updated for the social media age in the upcoming reboot.

While the duo originally made their name commenting on music videos, creator Mike Judge says new episodes will see B+B roasting TikTok and YouTube clips instead.

Judge told Consequence “there’s just so much to watch… the world is cluttered with so much video now”.

A new movie, Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe, will premiere on Paramount+ next week.

What was your favorite part of the original Beavis and Butthead – the cartoons, or the music video commentary?