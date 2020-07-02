Reborn on the Fourth of July: YouTube ranks Top 25 songs that spike over Independence Day

David Redfern/Redferns; Columbia Records

Like millions of others, COVID-19 has likely put a damper on your July 4 plans, but at least there’s still music. To that end, YouTube has ranked the Top 25 songs that saw new life last Independence Day, and which will likely bounce back up their play charts over the weekend.

Not surprisingly, songs on the list mainly include tunes that mention America or the U.S.A., have patriotic themes or focus on having fun in the sun. Topping the tally is Ray Charles‘ classic rendition of “America the Beautiful,” which enjoyed a spike of 6,000% last year. In second place was Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.,” which had a 2,400% increase in views.

Other songs by veteran artists appearing on the list are James Brown‘s “Living in America” at #5, Lenny Kravitz‘s cover of The Guess Who‘s “American Woman” at #8 and Simon & Garfunkel‘s “America” at #10.

Further down the list, you’ll find Chicago‘s “Saturday in the Park” at #11, John Mellencamp‘s “Pink Houses” at #14, Rick Derringer‘s “Real American” at #15, The Beach Boys‘ “Surfin’ U.S.A.” at #16, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ “American Girl” at #18 and Jimmy Buffett‘s “Margaritaville” at #24.

Here’s the full list of YouTube’s Top 25 songs from July 4, 2019, complete with how high the songs spiked over the holiday compared to every other day of the year:

1. Ray Charles, “America the Beautiful” — 6,000%

2. Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the U.S.A.” — 2,400%

3. Demi Lovato, “Made in the USA” — 1,800%

4. Toby Keith, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” — 1,600%

5. James Brown, “Living in America” — 890%

6. Fall Out Boy, “Fourth of July” — 880%

7. Darryl Worley, “Have You Forgotten?” — 670%

8. Lenny Kravitz, “American Woman” — 650%

9. Granger Smith, “Merica” — 585%

10. Simon & Garfunkel, “America” — 505%

11. Chicago, “Saturday in the Park” — 430%

12. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “Summertime” — 320%

13. Katy Perry, “Firework” — 305%

14. John Mellencamp, “Pink Houses” — 260%

15. Rick Derringer, “Real American” — 250%

16. The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” — 245%

17. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.” — 240%

18. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “American Girl” — 235%

19. Carrie Underwood, “All-American Girl” — 215%

20. Toby Keith, “Red Solo Cup” — 180%

21. Kid Rock, “American Bad A**” — 160%

22. Lil Wayne, “God Bless Amerika” — 145%

23. Little Big Town, “Day Drinking” — 120%

24. Jimmy Buffett, “Margaritaville” — 120%

25. Lana Del Rey, “National Anthem” — 120%

By Steve Iervolino and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.