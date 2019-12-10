Recall On The Salad I JUST BOUGHT The Other Day! Is It In Your Fridge?

After warning consumers about romaine lettuce, federal health officials now want you to check your fridge and throw out a Fresh Express chopped salad kit that has been linked to an E. coli outbreak that’s infected 11 people.

The specific salad kit is the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit with a sell-by date of December 7th, 2019. If you have it in your fridge, throw it out and thoroughly clean your fridge to avoid E. coli.

8 people have been infected and three people across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota have been hospitalized after consuming the salad kit.

Have you ever had to throw food out as advised by the CDC?