Recent Charlie Watts biographical book moves up Amazon best seller lists in wake of drummer’s death

A recent book about The Rolling Stones‘ Charlie Watts has received a big sales boost following the passing of the legendary rock drummer, Billboard reports.

Sympathy for the Drummer: Why Charlie Watts Matters, which originally was published in hardcover and digital editions in November 2019 and was released this past August 1 in paperback, has bounded into the top 10 of Amazon’s latest “Best Sellers in Music History & Criticism” list.

The hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions of the book, which was written by veteran author, editor and musician Mike Edison, currently are at #2, #4 and #8, respectively on the list. The hardback version of the biography also sits at #8 Amazon’s “Best Sellers in Rock Band Biographies” list.

Sympathy for the Drummer follows Watts’ life from his early days playing in London’s jazz and R&B scene to joining The Rolling Stones and accompanying the group as they became the biggest rock band on the planet. The book also examines Charlie’s swinging drum style, his work as a composer and producer, his close camaraderie and long relationship with his Stones band mates.

A description of the biography at BackbeatBooks.com characterizes Watts as “the anti-rock star — an urbane jazz fan with a dry wit and little taste for the limelight — [who] was witness to the most savage years in rock history, and emerged a hero, a warrior poet.”

In addition to the hardcover, paperback and Kindle versions, Sympathy for the Drummer is available as an audio book read by Edison. You can check out a NSFW video featuring the author reading a section of the book on YouTube.

Watts died at a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

