Recent documentary about Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott released as a digital video

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away, a 2020 documentary about the life and music of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, got its release on digital video today, November 5.

The film tells the story of how a Black boy raised during the 1950s by a working-class family in Dublin went on to become one of Ireland’s biggest rock stars, before dying in 1986 of drug-related health issues at the age of 36.

The film features archival footage of and conversations with Lynott, as well as new interviews with Thin Lizzy members and/or alums Scott Gorham, Eric Bell, Darren Wharton and Midge Ure, as well as with such other notable music artists as U2‘s Adam Clayton, Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Huey Lewis and Suzi Quatro.

The movie also includes conversations with Phil’s wife, Caroline Taraskevics, and his daughters Sarah and Catherine Lynott.

You can check out a trailer for the documentary at Thin Lizzy’s official YouTube channel. The promo includes archival audio commentary from Phil, as well as brief voice-over segments from various people, including Hetfield, who calls Lynott “one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” and Lewis, who says Phil was “literally the best hard-rock entertainer I’ve ever seen.”

For more details about the movie, visit PhilLynottFilm.com.

