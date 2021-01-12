Recent Hats Off Awards Celebrate Nonprofit Heroes

Nonprofits First, Inc. recently hosted an exciting evening of awards and entertainment at its fourth annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards. The event, which was held virtually and streamed live, honored more than 100 nominees and 10 award winners from Palm Beach County’s nonprofit sector for their dedication to service and the business of doing good. This year’s Hats Off Nonprofit Awards went to the following:

Nonprofit of the Year – Small: Suits for Seniors

Nonprofit of the Year – Medium: El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center

Nonprofit of the Year – Large: The Lord’s Place

Lifetime Achievement: Bill Bone, Esq.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Laura Kallus, Caridad Center

Nonprofit Professional of the Year: Travis Conway, Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center

Nonprofit MVP of the Year: Gabriel Herrera, 211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast

Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year: Harry Adwar, Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Hats Off to Heroes Award: Sharon L’Herrou, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast

Community Collaborators Award: Buccan Provisions, The Ember Group & Living Group

People’s Choice Award: Center For Child Counseling

Best Hat Award: Rhonda Rogers and Saidy Garzon of Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group

Chaired by Natalie M. Alvarez of Key Private Bank, the Hats Off Nonprofit Awards night was also made possible by its sponsors, including The Palm Beach Post, FPL, The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, Valley Bank and IT Solutions of South Florida.

“What was unique and fantastic about this virtual event was the viewership,” said Ms. Alvarez. “We had more than 425 viewers on the YouTube live stream and more than 200 in the live Zoom audience,” which is more than could have attended in person. “

Funds raised from the evening benefit Nonprofits First educational programs. These programs focus on professional development, leadership, and training that nonprofit community volunteers and employees need to lead and succeed.

Since 2005, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants, and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of desired impact.