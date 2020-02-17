Recline-Gate Continues

Wendi Williams from Virginia was on an American flight from New Orleans to Charlotte. She reclined her seat and the guy behind her, who was in the last row and couldn’t recline, started PUNCHING it. And Wendi recorded a video. Now, Wendi is says she wants to press charges against the guy and she’sonsidering suing American Airlines for defamation because the flight attendant took the guy’s side and gave her a warning that she could be arrested for creating a disturbance. Also, since the video went viral, that flight attendant has been fired. As for the debate about whether it’s okay to recline your seat if it makes the person behind you uncomfortable, the CEO of Delta Airlines decided to weigh in. He says, quote, “The proper thing to do is, if you’re going to recline into somebody, you ask if it’s okay first.”