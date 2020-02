It’s Simone Johnson! The Rocks daughter is poised to be the next SUPER STAR at WWE!

She’s officially begun her training and the coolest part is that she will be the company’s first 4th generation star!

Simone just signed a wrestling deal with WWE, following into her father’s footsteps.

In a statement, she says the opportunity means the world to her.

Besides “The Rock” her grandfather and great-grandfather also worked for the WWE.

How do you think Simone will do in the WWE?