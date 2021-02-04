Record Breaking Roller Coaster Will Travel Over 155 MPH

There’s a roller coaster being developed in the Middle East that is about to turn some heads — quite literally. The ride will be called “Falcon’s Flight” and will be at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. According to a release, “The Falcon’s Flight will also be the world’s tallest free-standing coaster structure, featuring a parabolic airtime hill allowing a weightlessness airtime experience.” The ride will hit speeds up to 155 miles per hour, and riders will travel through 2.5 miles of track. Six Flags Qiddiya is set to open in 2023. Would you ride this roller coaster? What is the scariest coaster you’ve ever been on?