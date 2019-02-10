Record-breaking Snowstorms, Bad Weather Plague U.S.

The unusual weather pattern continues to make its way through parts of the country.

Some areas of the Pacific Northwest received more than a foot of snow on Saturday, and meteorologists predict more is coming.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in Seattle and Portland so far, as heavy snow drifts forced the closure of major highways in eastern Washington.

Forecasters say the next storm could bring another 3 to 6 inches of snow to parts of that region from Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

By mid-week, Seattle could be over 14 inches for the season. That would break a 10-year record there, when 22 inches of snow fell.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are dealing with their own weather challenges as well. In Hawaii, residents are bracing for coastal flooding as predictions call for extreme surf.