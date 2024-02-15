Record Store Day 2024 releases announced

Geffen Records

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its 2024 event, taking place in independent record stores on April 20. Here are some of the offerings that will be available this year:

Two George Harrison albums, Wonderwall Music and Electronic Sound, will be released in limited Zoetrope picture disc pressings, part of a Dark Horse Records and Record Store Day partnership that plans to release Zoetrope picture disc pressings of the late musician’s entire catalog.

The Who is releasing the 1976 compilation The Story of The Who on colored pink and green vinyl. This is the album’s first official U.S. release, and the first time it’s been available globally since 1989.

Grateful Dead is releasing the live recording Nightfall of Diamonds for the first time on 180g vinyl. The four-LP set features a complete show from October 16, 1989, with performances of such songs as “Uncle John’s Band,” “Dark Star” and more.

Plus, there will be two releases by The Rolling Stones. The band’s debut album, The Rolling Stones UK, is being released on 180g blue and black swirled vinyl in a special bespoke package. They will also release Live at Racket, NYC, a recording of their October 2023 Hackney Diamonds album release concert, previously only available as a bonus CD on the live edition of Hackney Diamonds.

RSD 2024 will also feature exclusive releases from U2, The Beatles, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Yes, Def Leppard, Queen, Ramones, The Black Crowes, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, David Bowie, Talking Heads and more, including a Lou Reed tribute album featuring newly recorded covers from Keith Richards, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and others.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

