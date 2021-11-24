Record Store Day Black Friday takes place this week; includes releases from Hall & Oates, Aerosmith, U2 & more

Courtesy of Record Store Day

After enjoying their Thanksgiving feast this week, music fans can head to their local independent record shops to check out the limited-edition vinyl releases available for the 2021 edition of Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale.

Releases from Hall & Oates, Aerosmith, U2, Fleetwood Mac and Carole King are among the discs that will be available.

Hall & Oates’ Black Friday release is Fall in Philadelphia: The Definitive Demos 1968-71, a collection of early recordings the duo made before their debut album came out. The LP is pressed on orange vinyl.

Aerosmith’s Black Friday offering is a 1971: The Road Starts Here, featuring a previously unheard early recording of the band playing several song in their rehearsal room, including “Dream On.” It’s available on vinyl and cassette.

U2 is issuing a four-track EP celebrating the 40th anniversary of their popular early tune “Gloria.” The disc, which is pressed on yellow vinyl, features the studio version of the song, plus three live renditions recorded in three different decades.

Fleetwood Mac is offering a two-LP set titled Alternate Live, a 14-track collection featuring performances of various songs taken from the band’s deluxe reissues of the Rumours, Tusk and Mirage albums.

King is issuing In Concert — Live at The BBC 1971, a live album featuring the lauded singer/songwriter performing songs from her landmark album Tapestry, including a guest appearance by James Taylor.

Other artists issuing 2021 Black Friday releases include The Bee Gees, Ray Charles, Leonard Cohen, Sam Cooke, Dire Straits, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Jorma Kaukonen, Little Feat, Modern English, Todd Rundgren, The Shangri-Las, Dusty Springfield, The Staple Singers, Stray Cats, Joe Strummer, Tammi Terrell and Heart‘s Nancy Wilson

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

