Record Store Day Black Friday takes place this week; includes releases from Rolling Stones, David Gilmour, U2

After enjoying their Thanksgiving feast this week, music fans can head to their local independent record shops to check out the limited-edition vinyl releases available for the 2020 edition of Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale.

Among the discs that will be available are releases from The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, U2 and Mick Fleetwood.

The Stones’ Black Friday offering is a Collector’s Edition version of the band’s classic 1969 album Let It Bleed, each copy of which will feature a unique vinyl design.

Gilmour’s release is a seven-inch vinyl disc featuring his most recent solo song, “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” which was inspired by wife Polly Samson‘s new novel, A Theatre for Dreamers.

U2 is issuing a white-vinyl, 40th anniversary edition of its 1980 debut album, Boy.

Fleetwood’s release is a 12-inch green-vinyl single that includes a 2020 live performance of the early Fleetwood Mac song “The Green Manalishi (with the Two Pronged Crown)” featuring ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett from the London tribute to Peter Green that Mick hosted and organized.

On the non-vinyl front, Doors drummer John Densmore will be contributing limited-edition signed copies of his new book, The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), to the campaign.

Other artists with special Black Friday releases include The Bangles, Chuck Berry, Blue Öyster Cult, Ace Frehley, Jerry Garcia, George Harrison, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jefferson Starship, Jorma Kaukonen, Little Richard, Alanis Morissette, U2 drummer Larry Mullins, Lou Reed, Nancy Sinatra, War and Brian Wilson.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.