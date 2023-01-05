Recording Academy announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees

CBS/The Recording Academy

Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson are among the artists to be honored by the Recording Academy with 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards, along with Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, and Slick Rick “The Ruler.”

The artists will be celebrated at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place February 4th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, the first time the ceremony is being held since 2020.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, shares in a statement. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community.”

“We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world,” Mason adds.

Lifetime Achievement Awards are given to artists who “have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.” Previous honorees include Ray Charles, Davide Bowie, Neil Diamond, Queen, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross and more.

