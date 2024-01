The Recording Academy will be honoring Lenny Kravitz ahead of this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

Kravitz will receive the 2024 Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective.

The award recognizes Black artists for their dedication, influence, service, leadership, and passion. Two more Global Impact honorees are yet to be named.

Kravitz is also set to receive the Music Icon Award at next month’s People’s Choice Awards.

Who else should be honored this year?