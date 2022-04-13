Recordings by Queen, Journey, Linda Ronstadt selected for Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry

Library of Congress

Classic rock songs by Queen and Journey and a Grammy-winning album of traditional music by Linda Ronstadt are among the 25 recordings that have been added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for 2022.

Each year, 25 recordings are chosen for induction into the National Recording Registry, based on their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

This year’s list includes Journey’s soaring 1981 power ballad “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Queen’s 1975 anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Ronstadt’s 1987 album of traditional Mexican music, Canciones de Mi Padre.

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry, who co-wrote “Don’t Stop Believin,'” said, “That song, over the years, has become something that has a life of its own. It’s about the people who’ve embraced it and found the lyrics to be something they can relate to and hold onto and sing.”

Other notable recordings by veteran artists chosen for the registry include Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1989 comeback album Nick of Time, The Four Tops‘ classic 1966 hit “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” Ricky Martin‘s 1999 smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” The Shirelles‘ 1961 album Tonight’s the Night, Nat King Cole‘s 1961 recording of “The Christmas Song,” and Andy Williams‘ enduring 1962 rendition of “Moon River.”

Playlists featuring this year’s inductees are available on most streaming services.

Here’s the full list of recordings selected for the National Recording Registry in 2022:

“Harlem Strut” — James P. Johnson (1921)

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)

“Walking the Floor Over You” — Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)

“On a Note of Triumph” (May 8, 1945)

“Jesus Gave Me Water” — The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)

Ellington at Newport — Duke Ellington (1956) (album)

We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite — Max Roach (1960) (album)

“The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961) (single)

Tonight’s the Night — The Shirelles (1961) (album)

“Moon River” — Andy Williams (1962) (single)

In C — Terry Riley (1968) (album)

“It’s a Small World” — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)

“Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966) (single)

Hank Aaron’s 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975) (single)

“Don’t Stop Believin'” — Journey (1981) (single)

Canciones de Mi Padre — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)

Nick of Time — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)

The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)

Buena Vista Social Club (1997) (album)

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999) (single)

Songs in A Minor — Alicia Keys (2001) (album)

WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)

“WTF with Marc Maron” (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)

