Recordings by Springsteen, Journey, The Cars, Linda Ronstadt among 2021 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

Courtesy of the Recording Academy

The recordings that have been chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame next year have been announced and the 2021 honorees include albums and/or songs by Bruce Springsteen, Journey, The Cars, Peter Gabriel, Linda Ronstadt, Kenny Rogers, Village People, Joe Cocker and Isaac Hayes.

Each year, a Recording Academy committee chooses select works to be inducted, as part of its “commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings.”

Two albums featuring Ronstadt are being inducted — Trio, her country collaboration with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, and her Spanish-language collection, Canciones de Mi Padre.

Other albums being honored include Springsteen’s Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., The Cars’ self-titled record, Gabriel’s So, Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Hayes’ Hot Buttered Soul, Dr. John‘s In the Right Place, and U.K. blues great John Mayall‘s Blues Breakers, which features Eric Clapton.

The songs being inducted include Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Rogers’ “The Gambler,” The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” and the star-studded, Michael Jackson-led charity single “We Are the World,” which was credited to USA for Africa.

Overall, 29 recordings are being inducted this year, raising the total number of Grammy Hall of Fame recordings to 1,142. To qualify, the recordings must be at least 25 years old and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.”

“We are proud to announce this year’s diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow,” says Recording Academy executive Harvey Mason Jr. “Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards will take place January 31. Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees:

“Au Clair de la Lune” (single) — Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville

Blues Breakers (album) — John Mayall With Eric Clapton

Canciones de Mi Padre (album) — Linda Ronstadt

“Clean Up Woman” (single) — Betty Wright

“Copenhagen” (single) — Fletcher Henderson and His Orchestra

“Don’t Stop Believin'” (single) — Journey

“Freight Train” (single) — Elizabeth Cotten

Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. (album) — Bruce Springsteen

Horses (album) — Patti Smith

Hot Buttered Soul (album) — Isaac Hayes

In the Right Place (album) — Dr. John

Licensed to Ill (album) — Beastie Boys

Mad Dogs & Englishmen (album) — Joe Cocker

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at “The Club” (album) — The Cannonball Adderley Quintet

Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major (album) — Leonard Bernstein with the Philharmonia Orchestra of London

Schoenberg: The Four String Quartets (album) — Kolisch String Quartet

So (album) — Peter Gabriel

“Solitude” (single) — Billie Holiday

Ten (album) — Pearl Jam

Texas Flood (album) — Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

The Cars (album) — The Cars

“The Gambler” (single) — Kenny Rogers

The Low End Theory (album) — A Tribe Called Quest

“Time Is on My Side” (single) — Irma Thomas

Trio (album) — Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris

“We Are the World” (single) — USA for Africa

“When the Levee Breaks” (single) — Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie

“Wreck of the Old 97” (single) — Vernon Dalhart

“Y.M.C.A.” (single) — Village People

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.