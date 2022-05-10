Red Hot Chili Peppers among artists headlining 2022 Austin City Limits festival

ABC/Randy Holmes

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the artists confirmed to headline the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16 in Austin, Texas.

The event’s other headliners are Pink, The Chicks, Paramore, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume and Lil Nas X.

The bill also features dozens of other acts, including Asleep at the Wheel, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Carly Rae Jepsen, James Blake, Phoenix, Spoon, Yungblud and many more.

Some of the artists on the undercard will only play one of the two weekends.

Tickets go on sale today at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off a world tour in support of their new album, Unlimited Love, on June 4 in Seville, Spain. The North American leg of the trek gets underway July 23 in Denver.

