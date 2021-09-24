Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 world stadium tour

Credit: Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to the road in 2022.

In a goofy, faux newscast video, the Peppers — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and returning guitarist John Frusciante — announce that they’ll launch a global stadium tour in June of next year, with the U.S. leg set to kick off in July.

Neither the exact itinerary or ticket details were revealed, but in the video, you see the names of different cites in the background, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, London, Toronto and Barcelona, Spain.

You can stay tuned for updates via RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The tour will mark the first full live Peppers outing since Frusciante rejoined the band at the end of 2019. The band had planned dates for 2020, but, you know, COVID.

Fittingly, the tour announcement arrives on the 30th anniversary of the release of RHCP’s hit 1991 album ﻿Blood Sugar Sex Magik﻿.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.