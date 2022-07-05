Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Australia & New Zealand tour with Post Malone

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headed Down Under early next year, and they’re bringing Post Malone along for the ride.

The “Under the Bridge” rockers have announced a tour in Australia and New Zealand, set to kick off in January 2023, with the “Circles” artist also on the bill. The outing will be a reunion for the two acts following their collaborative performance at the 2019 Grammys.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, July 11. You can also sign up for access to a presale via the RHCP email list.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring the world in support of their new album, Unlimited Love. The U.S. leg, which will feature openers, including HAIM, The Strokes, St. Vincent, King Princess and Thundercat, kicks off July 23 in Denver.

