Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

If 17 new Red Hot Chili Peppers songs weren’t enough for you, then you only have to wait a few months to hear some more.

The “Under the Bridge” outfit has announced another new album to follow April’s Unlimited Love. The upcoming record is titled Return of the Dream Canteen and will arrive October 14.

In a statement, the Peppers describe how the writing and recording process for Unlimited Love, which marked the return of guitarist John Frusciante after he’d left the group in 2009, left them with “more songs than we knew what to do with.”

“Well we figured it out,” the Peps write. “[Two] double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed.”

“Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being,” they add. “It’s packed.”

You can preorder the album now.

﻿﻿Red Hot Chili Peppers just launched their U.S. tour in support of ﻿Unlimited Love over the weekend. The headlining outing, which features artists including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes and King Princess on the bill, stretches into September.

