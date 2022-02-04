Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album ‘Unlimited Love,’ release new single “Black Summer”

Warner Records

It’s official: Red Hot Chili Peppers are giving fans another album, but first comes their new single, “Black Summer.”

After teasing the new track last week, the band released “Black Summer,” along with the music video, at midnight on Friday. In the same breath, they revealed that their new album, called Unlimited Love, would be out April 1.

Shortly after the news, RHCP said in a lengthy Instagram post, “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could.”

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe,” the post continued. “This is our life’s mission.”

John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and Flea signed off on the note by telling fans, “Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it.”

Unlimited Love will be RHCP’s first studio album since Frusciante rejoined the band in 2019. It’s currently available for pre-order. An exclusive colored vinyl of the album is available for pre-order as well.

