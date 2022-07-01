Red Hot Chili Peppers battling “illness”; Scotland concert to be rescheduled

Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers are calling out sick for Friday’s scheduled concert in Glasgow, Scotland.

A statement posted by the band early Friday reads, “Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1.”

“We are working on ways to reschedule,” the post continues. “[Please] hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Scotland show is part of the Chili Peppers’ ongoing world tour in support of their new album, Unlimited Love. Their next scheduled performance is set for this Sunday, July 3 at Belgium’s Rock Werchter festival.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins July 23 in Denver.

