Red Hot Chili Peppers drop off ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Music Awards

NBC

Red Hot Chili Peppers are no longer performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The show announced Wednesday that the “Under the Bridge” outfit had to drop off due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The performance was set to be RHCP’s first on the BBMAs in 23 years.

In place of the Peppers, contemporary rocker Machine Gun Kelly has joined the performers lineup, marking his BBMA debut.

Previously announced performers include Florence + the Machine, as well as Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert and Mary J. Blige, among others.

The 2022 ﻿Billboard ﻿Music Awards will air this Sunday, May 15, on NBC.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to kick off a world tour in support of their new album, Unlimited Love, on June 4 in Seville, Spain. The North American leg of the trek gets underway July 23 in Denver.

