Red Hot Chili Peppers dropping new song and video at midnight on Friday

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new album Unlimited Love arrives at midnight on Friday, so will a new video for one of the albums 17 tracks.

This video is for the song “These Are the Ways,” and judging from the poster artwork the band posted on Instagram, it seems like it’ll be quite the cinematic experience, involving cops, a distraught woman and some kissing.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Thursday, March 31. On Sunday, April 3, a Chili Peppers Pop-Up shop at the Melrose Trading Post flea market at Faifax High School in LA will be selling the new album and exclusive merch from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Peppers will launch a worldwide tour in support of Unlimited Love in early June. A U.S. leg kicks off on July 23 in Denver.

