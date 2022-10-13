Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Rolling Stones among American Music Awards nominees

dick clark productions/ABC

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John and The Rolling Stones are among the veteran artists who will compete for honors at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The Chili Peppers have received nominations for three awards — Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song for “Black Summer” and Favorite Rock Album for Unlimited Love.

Elton is nominated for Collaboration of the Year for his Dua Lipa duet “Cold Heart” and for Favorite Touring Artist, making him the longest-recognized artist in AMA history: He was first nominated back in 1974, at the very first American Music Awards, for Top Pop/Rock Male.

The Rolling Stones are also in the running for the Favorite Touring Artist prize.

Leading all nominees this year is Latin superstar Bad Bunny, with a total of eight.

Fan voting is open now at VoteAMAs.com and via Twitter in nearly all the award categories.

The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For the full list of nominees, visit TheAMAs.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.