Red Hot Chili Peppers Getting A Star….Finally

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band will be honored at a ceremony on March 31st.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said today, “Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The news comes as the band gets set to release their next album, “Unlimited Love” and hit the road on a world tour.

