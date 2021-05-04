Red Hot Chili Peppers may become the latest artists to sell music catalog

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars

It looks like Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to become the latest artists to sell their music catalog.

It’s unclear if the deal has been completed, but sources tell Billboard that the company has gained the rights to the Chili Peppers’ biggest songs, including “Under the Bridge,” “Dani California,” “Snow (Hey Oh), “Californication,” “Otherside,” “Can’t Stop” and “Give It Away.”

Band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith collaborate on many of their songs, so they would most likely need a majority of them to agree to sell their shares of the rights in order complete the deal.

The deal is said to be worth $140 million-$150 million.

Other legendary rockers who’ve recently sold all or part of their song catalogs include Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Neil Young.

