Red Hot Chili Peppers members, Gary Numan among artists featured on upcoming Andy Gill tribute album

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and returning guitarist John Frusciante play together on a song that will be featured on The Problem of Leisure, an upcoming tribute album to late Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill.

The duo recorded a version of the influential U.K. post-punk band’s song “Not Great Men.” You can hear it when The Problem of Leisure is released on May 14.

The Problem of Leisure also features a version of Gang of Four’s “Love Like Anthrax” by New Wave veteran Gary Numan and the previously released cover of the group’s “Natural’s Not in It,” recorded by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello and System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian. Other artists who will be featured on the The Problem of Leisure include longtime David Bowie bassist and backing vocalist Gail Ann Dorsey, Killing Joke and The Dandy Warhols. The album can be pre-ordered now.



Gill died of pneumonia in February 2020 at the age of 64.

Here’s the full track list of the CD version of The Problem of Leisure:

CD One

“Damaged Goods” — IDLES

“Natural’s Not in It” — Tom Morello & Serj Tankian

“In the Ditch” — Helmet

“Where the Nightingale Sings” — 3D* x Gang of Four featuring Nova Twins

“To Hell with Poverty” — Hotei

“Love Like Anthrax” — Gary Numan

“We Live as We Dream, Alone” — Gail Ann Dorsey

“I Love a Man in a Uniform” — Herbert Grönemeyer featuring Alex Silva

“Not Great Men” — LoneLady

“5.45” — JJ Sterry

CD Two

“Damaged Goods” — La Roux

“Natural’s Not in It” — Everything Everything

“Return the Gift” — Dado Villa-Lobos

“What We All Want” — The Dandy Warhols

“Paralysed” — Warpaint

“Not Great Men” — Flea & John Frusciante

“I Love a Man in a Uniform” — The Sounds

“Last Mile”** — Hardcore Raver in Tears

“Forever Starts Now” (Killing Joke Dub) — Killing Joke x Gang of Four

“Not Great Men” (live version) — Sekar Melati

* = 3D is the remix name of Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack

** = “Last Mile” is the new title for this cover of “Broken Talk,” reflecting new lyrics sung in Mandarin by Hardcore Raver in Tears

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

