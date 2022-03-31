Red Hot Chili Peppers on Walk of Fame star honor: “It’s a cool little object for people to spit their gum onto”

RHCP’s Walk of Fame star under construction; AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, and the LA band has a true emotional connection to those particular stretches of street.

“I’m pretty sure that I have inadvertently vomited on Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in my lifetime,” Anthony Kiedis tells Variety. “I’ve certainly slept on top of Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame stars in my lifetime. I’ve trod upon them not as a tourist but as a person running from the authorities or possibly running from somebody that I owed money to.”

“I’ve walked over every one of those stars — every sidewalk, every crack, every one of them. To be recognized and be a part of the physical fabric of those sidewalks means a lot to me,” agrees Flea.

He adds, “A lot of honors that we’ve gotten or not gotten, we don’t give a f**k about. But this one is actually really beautiful for me, and to be a part of that history, to be where Groucho Marx is and Marilyn Monroe is, means a lot to me.”

“Flea and I lived on Hollywood Boulevard back before it had been cleaned up and gentrified and turned back into the attraction that it is today, so I do have a relationship with the boulevard and the stars,” notes Kiedis. He adds, “In the end, you know, it’s a cool little object for people to spit their gum onto — and it’s exciting.”

A number of celebrities will be on hand to help the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers unveil their star, including actor Woody Harrelson, funk legend George Clinton — who produced the Chili Peppers’ 1985 album, Freaky Styley — and Thelonius Monster frontman and addiction counselor Bob Forrest. The ceremony will be livestreamed at WalkofFame.com at 2:30pm ET.

